Board of Education
There will be a special called meeting of the Colquitt County Board of Education at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The meeting will take place in the boardroom of Southern Regional Technical College on Veterans Parkway.
Line dance class
NASHVILLE, Ga. — Free beginner line dance class at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Hwy. 125, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Call (229) 455-2267 for more information.
