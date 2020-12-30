Board of Education

There will be a special called meeting of the Colquitt County Board of Education at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.  The meeting will take place in the boardroom of Southern Regional Technical College on Veterans Parkway.    

Line dance class

NASHVILLE, Ga. — Free beginner line dance class at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton  Hwy. 125, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Call (229) 455-2267 for more information. 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you