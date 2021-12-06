Fruit giveaway
Word of Peace Ministry, 832 N. Main St., Suite H, is giving away bags of fruit 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 in honor of the Christmas season.
Safe Homes
Hearts for Families, The Yellow Elephant and NAMI Moultrie will sponsor Colquitt County Safe Homes, a free community resources event, noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Downtown Welcome Center, 31 E. Central Ave. in Moultrie.
A light meal will be provided while resources and information are shared by the sponsors, followed by a SAFE HOMES initiative presentation, then a free Question Persuade Refer (QPR) suicide prevention training.
The SAFE HOMES initiative focuses on suicide and accident prevention through the safe storage of firearms, alcohol and medications. Learn more at SafeHomes-SaveLives.com.
Register for Friday’s event at eventbright.com.
