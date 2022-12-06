Meeting
The Downtown Development Authority will meet at noon Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Moultrie Welcome Center.
Santa Claus
Santa Claus will be at the Museum of Colquitt County History from 2 p.m. until closing every Sunday in December until Christmas.
Ordination service
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 610 Tenth Ave. S.E., will hold an ordination service for Minister Donald Reeves at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Barlow.
