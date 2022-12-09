Pet food drive
Magnolia Manor South is conducting a pet food drive for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society.
The Humane Society needs puppy food, adult dog food, bleach, laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap, blankets, towels and Pine-Sol, the senior living center said on a flyer distributed Friday. Please drop off your donation at Magnolia Manor South, 3011 Veterans Parkway, any day during the month of December from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call Yvonne Lee at (229) 985-0265 ext. 504.
Mediacom
TIFTON, Ga. — Mediacom Communications will open its new Tifton-area customer service center at 9 a.m. Dec. 19 at 2201 U.S. Highway 41 North, Suite 4.
This center will replace its leased office space at 1821 Highway 82 W., which is being closed as the building’s owner plans to tear the building down to make way for new development, according to a press release from Mediacom.
In conjunction with the move, Mediacom is expanding hours for customer service. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Monday-Friday, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.