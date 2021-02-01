Development Authority
The Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority will meet monthly, per the following listed dates, for the Board of Directors Meetings. The meetings will begin at 11 a.m. with committee meetings, followed by the full board of directors meeting. All meetings will be at the Development Authority offices, located at 116 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie.
Meeting dates for 2021 will be Feb. 3, March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.
For any questions, please contact Barbara Grogan at (229) 985-2131, or via email at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave. in Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Due to COVID-19, a Zoom link is available upon request. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
