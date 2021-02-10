Downtown Development Authority
The regular February Downtown Development Authority meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. The meeting will take place at city hall.
Nashville VFW
NASHVILLE, Ga. — The Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Highway 125, will reopen Saturday, Feb. 13, with a Valentine’s dance. Cash prizes will be given for the best dressed in red.
A free beginner line dance is held 7-7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays. Call (229) 455-2267 to enroll or for more information. New members can join at any time. Come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to preregister.
