Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: February 11, 2021 @ 11:27 pm
Moultrie, Georgia
Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Bobby Livingston, 85, of Moultrie, died on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] W.C. "Smitty" Smith, 90, of Moultrie, died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
