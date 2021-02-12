Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will host called committee meetings later this month.
The Business and Site Retention and Expansion Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Development Authority office, 116 First Ave. S.E.
The Strategic Planning Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at The Soda Fountain, 640 N. Veterans Parkway.
For more information, contact Barbara Grogan at (229) 921-1457 or by email at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
