Georgia Pines
Due to inclement weather, The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has re-scheduled a meeting that was to be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb, 25. This meeting will be held at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room located at 1102 Smith Avenue, Thomasville, Georgia. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Regional authority
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will hold its monthly board meeting by teleconference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. To access the meeting, phone (929) 436-2866. The meeting ID is 945 2499 8908.
The teleconference is open to the public.
