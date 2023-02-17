Deacons and Deaconess Workshop
Union Missionary Baptist Church will host a Deacons and Deaconess Workshop 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Lunch will be served.
Sis. Gwen West, state coordinator of the General Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia, will be the workshop facilitator.
Union MBC asks each participating church to register with a $20 fee, and as many from that church who wish can attend.
For more information contact first lady Shirley Williams or Pastor Freddie Williams Jr. at the church.
Tent meeting
A gospel tent meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the vacant lot on Eighth Avenue at Seventh Street Southeast, weather permitting.
Speakers will be Evangelist Monica Allen of Valdosta, Minister Wilma Hadley of Moultrie and Minister Stacy C. Jones of Doerun.
Free food, water and drinks will be available.
