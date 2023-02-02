NAMI Night
Glenn Ritchie, LCSW, assistant director of Turning Point Outpatient Clinic, will discuss “Red Flags: When to Seek Help for a Loved One” at NAMI Night, the monthly meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on Second Street at Fifth Avenue Southeast. Refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m., the speaker at 5:45 and support groups at 6:30.
Ag Scholarship
Applications are being accepted until noon Friday, Feb. 10, for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce Ag Scholarship.
The chamber’s Agricultural and Rural Services Committee offers a $1,000 scholarship to a senior in Colquitt County who will be furthering their education in the ag industry, including farming, agribusiness or ag education.
Scholarship applications are available at the Colquitt County High School website, the Colquitt Christian Academy office and the Chamber of Commerce.
Applications must be turned in at the Chamber of Commerce, 116 First Ave. S.E., by noon Feb. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.