Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 7:47 pm
Guest Day
Sinner Friend Baptist Church, Hartsfield, will hold its annual Guest Day and a Black History Moment during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Feb. 26.
The Rev. W.B. Sales is pastor.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.