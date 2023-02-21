Mostly cloudy skies. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 11:29 am
Development Authority
The Existing Industry Committee of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet at noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the authority's office, 116 First Ave. S.E.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.