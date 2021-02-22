Free soup
Union Baptist Church, 103 Second St. N.W., will provide free soup Saturday, Feb. 27, at the church. The event will start at noon and last until the soup runs out.
Line dancing
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A free beginner line dance class is held 7-7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Highway 125. Call (229) 455-2267 to enroll or for more information. New members can join at any time. Come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.