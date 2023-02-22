Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 7:41 pm
Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet March 1 at the authority’s office, 116 First Ave. S.E. The executive board will meet at 11:30 a.m. with the full board meeting at noon.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.