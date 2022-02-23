Tribute Show
The Grand Ole Opry Tribute Show will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Withers Auditorium, 1800 Park Ave., to raise money for Crossroads for Her ministry.
Sponsored by the Moultrie Federated Guild’s Civic Engagement and Outreach Committee, the show features local performers singing the songs of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Hank Williams and more.
Tickets are $20 and are being sold by Moultrie Federated Guild members and at Mashburn Printing, Everything Special and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, call Bobbie Key at (229) 454-4535 or Linda Berl at (229) 850-0046.
Wreaths Across America
The John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Experience 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at First Baptist Church, 400 S. Main St.
Job Fair
Quality Employment Service will sponsor a job fair 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, 912 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie. The business plans a similar job fair 3-6 p.m. March 24 in Tifton, at the Tift County Recreation Department Gym, 401 Victory Drive N.
Blood Drive
The American Red Cross will hold the Colquitt County Community Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 409 First St. S.E. in Moultrie.
Relay for Life
The next team captain meeting for Relay for Life will be held March 14. All meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 409 First S.E.
Relay for Life will be 6 p.m. April 29. All teams may begin setting up at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.