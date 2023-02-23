Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 6:11 pm
Authority meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the City of Cairo Council Chambers, 119 N. Broad St. in Cairo.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.