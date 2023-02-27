Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 8:13 pm
Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
