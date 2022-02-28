Authority meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Cairo Council Chambers, 119 N. Broad St. in Cairo.
Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet Wednesday, March 9, rather than its usual meeting date of March 2. The meeting will be held at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce building. Committee meetings start at 11:30 a.m. on the second floor, and the board of directors meeting starts at 12:30 p.m. on the third floor.
Commented
