NAMI Night
The Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness has canceled its February NAMI Night meeting, citing ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Chapter officers said decisions about the March meeting will be announced later.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Avenue, Thomasville, Ga. This meeting is open to the public and masks are requested to be worn in the building. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Commented
