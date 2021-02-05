The Colquitt County Board of Education has canceled the work session that was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. The next meeting of the board will be 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the board offices, 1800 Park Ave.
MOULTRIE - Mr. Dennis Mitchell (51), departed from life on January 30, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, Georgia. Public Viewing will be held 1PM - 4PM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Luke Strong and Son Chapel. Please sign the guest registry at www.strongandson.com. Luke …
MOULTRIE - Mr. Arthur Davis, Sr. (79), departed from life on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, Georgia. Funeral services will be held 1PM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. James Pallbearer Cemetery #1 in Moultrie Georgia. Please sign the guest registr…
The staff and management of Doris Strong & Litman Funeral Service Moultrie, GA are saddened announce the death of Mr. Jerry Jones. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Please keep the family of Mr. Jerry Jones in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memorie…
