Downtown Development Authority
The Moultrie Downtown Development Authority will meet at noon Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Downtown Welcome Center. Among the items on the agenda are updates on the Loblolly Building, the theater building and the Theatre Block Renovation Project.
Valentine’s Dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — The Nashville VFW, 5978 Tifton Road, will hold a Valentine’s Dance Saturday, Feb. 11, with a prize for the couple best dressed in red. A DJ will play requests from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and a live band will play country, oldies and favorites from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Georgia Pines
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services will meet 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave. in Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Masks are optional in all Georgia Pines CSB facilities. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Pines of Promise
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Pines of Promise 501(c)(3) Board of Directors will meet 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave. in Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public and masks are optional. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Teen dance
The Boys and Girls Club of Moultrie-Colquitt County will hold a Valentine’s Dance for teens 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Teen Center, 724 Fifth Ave. N.W. Admission is $5.
For tickets and other information, call Ms. Sneed at (229) 454-3906 or Mr. A.K. at (229) 890-0794.
Health fair
The Moultrie YMCA and Colquitt Regional Medical Center will sponsor a Community Health Fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Moultrie Y, 601 26th Ave. S.E. The event will include free health screenings.
National Wild Turkey Federation
The Colquitt County Double Gobble chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its Hunting Heritage Banquet Feb. 23 at the Spence Field Family Living Building, 290 Harper Blvd., Suite G. Doors open at 6 p.m.
For tickets and more information, call Ronnie Reagin at (229) 891-8638, Keith Wisham at (229) 881-2251, Allen McCorvey at (229) 485-8824, or Jeff Taylor at (229) 456-0167.
Genealogy workshop
The John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a basic genealogy workshop 1-4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library, 204 Fifth St. S.E.
Presenters will be Gay Solomon, a certified genealogist, and Teresa Daniels, a volunteer genealogist.
The workshop will cover basic principled of genealogy, locating resources and research techniques to enable you to find your family history using public records and online sources. Included are a question-and-answer session and one-on-one assistance as time allows.
Bring your laptop or other device, fully charged, if you like. For any assistance, have a three-generation sheet filled out with what you know and a brief paragraph of any sources you used to gather this information.
The workshop is free, but pre-registration is requested. Email MoultrieDAR@gmail.com before Thursday, Feb. 23. You can also register at the door.
