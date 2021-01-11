Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: January 11, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
Moultrie, Georgia
Macedonia Baptist Church
Macedonia Baptist Church will hold a business meeting at noon Saturday, Jan. 16.
