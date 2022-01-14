Development Authority
The Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority has made slight changes to its meeting schedule for 2022.
Meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of each month at the Development Authority offices, 116, First Ave. S.E.
Meetings will begin at 11 a.m. with the Executive Committee, 11:30 for Business Committees, and 12:30 p.m. for the Board of Directors Meetings.
Should there be any questions, please contact Barbara Grogan, president, at (229) 921-1457.
