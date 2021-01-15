Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 9:29 pm
Moultrie, Georgia
Board of Education
The Colquitt County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25, has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, in the boardroom of the Board of Education, 1800 Park Ave.
