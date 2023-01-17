Sinner Friend Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsfield will observe its annual Men’s Day Program at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. The messenger will be the Rev. Sherrod Cooper, pictured here, pastor of Mt. Zion Church in Camilla. A former resident of Colquitt County, he now lives in Camilla.
Calendar for Jan. 17, 2023
Submitted Photo
-
-
