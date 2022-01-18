Called meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will hold a called meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Cairo Council Chambers, 119 N. Broad St., Cairo.
Abraham Lincoln Norman, 88, of Moultrie, passed away at CRMC on January 18, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Wayne "Whitey" Lawrence,82, of Moultrie, passed away, Friday, January 14, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Kenneth Theo Campbell, 65, of Moultrie, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Mildred Marie Tabor Singley, 83, of Moultrie, Georgia, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Tifton Health and Rehab. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Cashwell officiating. Interment will follow…
