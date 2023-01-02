Conservation district
The Middle South Georgia Conservation District will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Tifton USDA Service Center.
Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet Jan. 4 at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce building, 116 First Ave. S.E.
The executive board meets at 11 a.m., followed by the committee meetings at 11:30 a.m., both on the second floor. The full board meets on the third floor at 12:30 p.m. or as soon as committee meetings end.
