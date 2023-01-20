Sports registration
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority is holding registration for spring softball, baseball and T-ball through Jan. 31.
Evaluations will take place in February, practice starts in March and games will be played in April and May.
To register, go to www.mccpra.com or for questions, call (229) 668-0028.
Touring theater
Bright Star Touring Theatre will present “George Washington Carver & Friends” in two shows Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The 4 p.m. show will be at the Doerun Public Library, 185 N. Freeman St., and the 6:30 p.m. show will be at the Moultrie Public Library, 204 Fifth St. S.E.
All ages are welcome.
Revival
First Baptist Church of Moultrie will hold revival services at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29-Feb. 1.
The speaker on Sunday will be the Rev. Stephen Dervan, lead pastor of Oak Hill Church in Griffin; on Monday, the Rev. Robby Foster, senior pastor of Northside Baptist in Valdosta; and on Tuesday, the Rev. Levi Skipper, church strengthening strategist for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. On Wednesday, the Rev. Andy Cashwell will lead a combined service with First Baptist and his church, Mt. Olive Baptist of Moultrie.
Daddy-Daughter Dance
Serenity House will sponsor its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Feb. 4 at Southern Regional Technical College.
The grand march begins at 5 p.m. with the dance to follow.
Tickets can be purchased at Ameris Bank and Georgia’s Own Credit Union. A dad and daughter ticket is $35, plus $10 per additional daughter. A ticket to the grand march is an additional $5.
Proceeds benefit Serenity House, Colquitt County’s domestic violence shelter.
Auditions
The Arts Center in Moultrie will hold auditions 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9 for “Dreamgirls.”
For more information, contact the Arts Center at (229) 985-1922.
