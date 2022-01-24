Facility report
The Colquitt County School System invites the community to hear a comprehensive facility assessment presentation and discussion led by Altman + Barrett Architects.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Colquitt County High School cafeteria, 105 Darbyshire Road.
Donation Drive
The Moultrie Federated Guild Health and Wellness Department will host a donation drive for the homeless 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Women’s Clubhouse, 1159 Second St. S.E.
Colquitt County has an estimated 400 homeless men, women and children who are in dire need of help during the cold winter months, the Guild said in a press release. Members ask the community to provide new or slightly used and clean items; monetary donations will also be accepted.
Suggested donations include sleeping bags, backpacks, tents, blankets, towels and cloths, clothing like shoes, socks and coats, and toiletries, like hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, baby wipes and feminine products.
Scam alert
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce has forwarded a scam alert from the Better Business Bureau. The BBB has received reports from businesses that have received emails allegedly from Hitachi Metals, Ltd., or a Hitachi Metals Group company with the return address of reply@hitachi-metals-jp.com or hitachi@hitachi-metals-jp.com and the subject line “Message from BBB.org.”
These emails are not from the BBB or from Hitachi Metals, and if you respond to one of the requests, you could be setting yourself up for identity theft.
BBB recommends deleting the message right away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.