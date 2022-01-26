Meeting
Rochelle Baptist Church will hold a UNIOM meeting at 11 a.m. Jan. 30. Chairman is the Rev. James McBurrows, vice chairman is the Rev. Willie F. Clay and pastor is the Rev. Gale F. Harris.
PALM SPRINGS [mdash]Ike Hancock, 81, of Palm Springs, California, formerly of Worth County, GA, died on January 15, 2022 and was cremated. Ike was the son of the late Hinton and Reba Horne Hancock. He was a graduate of Sylvester High School and Emory in Atlanta. He is survived by a number of…
Abraham Lincoln Norman, 88, of Moultrie, passed away at CRMC on January 18, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Wayne "Whitey" Lawrence,82, of Moultrie, passed away, Friday, January 14, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
