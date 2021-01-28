Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce. Committee meetings will start at 11 a.m. and the overall board meeting will start at noon or as soon as the committee meetings end.
NAMI Peer to Peer
The Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — in conjunction with NAMI Cobb and NAMI Georgia — will offer Peer to Peer training over the internet Feb. 20-April 10.
Classes will be held on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom.
NAMI Peer to Peer is a free, eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery. Taught by trained leaders with lived experience, this program includes activities, discussions and informative videos. As with all NAMI programs, it does not include recommendations for treatment approaches.
For more information or to register, contact Allen Spetnagel of NAMI Cobb at tas.p2p@gmail.com or Todd M. Lynch of NAMI Moultrie at tmlynch0810@gmail.com or (229) 466-2314.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 409 First St. S.E. in Moultrie.
