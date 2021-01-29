Council on Aging
The SOWEGA Council on Aging will host its annual public hearing virtually at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. The general public, officials and business community are encouraged to join. This is an opportunity to learn about gaps in services, needs, redundancies and concerns for older and disabled Georgians in the region.
To attend, please call (229) 302-4487 and enter Conference ID 282 351-287#. Anyone wishing to join by video conference should call (800) 282-6612 ahead of time to RSVP.
