Red flags
Glenn Ritchie, LCSW, assistant director of Turning Point Outpatient Clinic, will speak to the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at Monday’s NAMI Night meeting.
Ritchie will speak on “Red Flags: When to Seek Help for a Loved One.”
NAMI Night is held at First Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, Second Street at Fifth Avenue Southeast. Refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m., the speaker at 5:45 and support groups at 6:30.
Conservation district
The Middle South Georgia Conservation District will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Tifton USDA Service Center.
Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet Jan. 4 at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce building, 116 First Ave. S.E.
The executive board meets at 11 a.m., followed by the committee meetings at 11:30 a.m., both on the second floor. The full board meets on the third floor at 12:30 p.m. or as soon as committee meetings end.
