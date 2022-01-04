Development Authority

The Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority will host its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.  The meeting will be held at the Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority offices, located 166 First Avenue, S.E.  

Board of Education

The Colquitt County Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, in the CCBOE Boardroom at the former Colquitt County High School, 1800 Park Ave.

