Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 9:20 pm
Revival
First Moultrie Holiness Deliverance Church, 920 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will hold revival 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 13.
Pastor is Bishop Gladis Hall, and the speaker will be Pastor Lindsay Register Jr. of Albany.
