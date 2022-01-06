Rec Authority
The Executive Committee of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will meet at noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
The entire authority board will hold its regular meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, also at the Ryce Center.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services will meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville, Georgia. This meeting is open to the public and masks are requested to be worn in the building. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
