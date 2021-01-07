Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. S.W.
A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 7, 2021 @ 6:52 pm
SYCAMORE [mdash] Preacher Kicklighter passed away January 5 at Tift Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were private.
