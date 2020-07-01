Vaccine requirements
Due to school closures and social distance requirements connected with COVID-19, rising 11th graders will no longer be required to receive a booster dose of meningitis vaccine for the 2020-21 school year. The implementation date has changed to the 2021-22 school year for 11th graders.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the local health department at 589-8464 or your child’s physician.
Women-owned businesses
The Small Business Development Center will host its Women Owned Small Businesses overview and update webinar 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, July 16.
The webinar is free.
Starting July 15, the U.S. Small Business Administration will begin to implement changes consistent with the Small Business Federal Contracting Program. This webinar is designed for women business owners who want to learn about the changes, the new process for certification, and eligibility.
Register at georgiasbdc.org/small-biz-procurement. Registration is required, and login information will be provided when you register.
For more information, contact the Small Business Development Center at (229) 420-1144 or albany@georgiasbdc.org.
Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority is moving forward with its Communitywide Economic Development Strategic Planning Efforts.
The authority will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, July 17, at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, Commissioners Board Room, 101 E. Central Ave. in Moultrie.
A strategic planning session will begin at 9 a.m. and last about two hours before transitioning into the authority’s regular monthly meeting.
Following the July 17 meeting, there will be a community-wide survey and small group focused meetings. The authority’s intent is to have the plan complete by the end of this year.
National convention
The national convention of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be a virtual event this year on July 13-14 due to coronavirus concerns.
It will also be free and open to anyone. NAMI membership is not required.
Learn more at https://www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Attend-the-NAMI-National-Convention then register for whichever of five presentation tracks is most relevant to your interests.
Hall of Fame
Rainwater Convention Room in Valdosta has been reserved for the Class of 2020 Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame Awards Event on Oct. 31.
Nominate a performer by Aug. 1 to be considered for this class.
Mail nominations to: GCMHOF, 2099 Ga. Hwy. 133 South, Moultrie, GA 31788. A typed copy in #12 font doubled spaced of the nominated musician's history is preferred or use the nomination form on Facebook.
NAMI Moultrie
NAMI Moultrie holds a virtual Connections Meeting 6-7 p.m. each Monday on the Zoom platform.
NAMI Connections Meetings are a safe space for those living with a mental health diagnosis to meet and interact with peers in a judgment-free forum, designed to promote healing, support, recovery and the exchange of ideas.
To register to attend and receive login information and instructions, please contact Todd M. Lynch with NAMI Moultrie at todd.lynch.0810@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.