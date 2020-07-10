Meeting canceled
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority has canceled its July meeting, scheduled for July 17.
The meeting was to have included the authority’s Communitywide Economic Development Strategic Plan efforts, but the strategic planning consultant will not be able to attend the meeting due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The authority’s Board of Directors will meet again Aug. 5.
Selective Service Board
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners announced this week that there are vacancies on the Selective Service Board in Colquitt and surrounding counties.
Board members are expected to participate in online trainings. In the event of a draft, board members report to a board within their respective county to adjudicate claims of residents of their county.
Essential board member requirements include:
- 18 years of age or older.
- Must be registered for selective service.
- United States citizen.
- Good moral character.
- No criminal history.
- Not a current law enforcement or courts employee.
- Not active duty or military retiree (prior service is acceptable).
- Interested persons should contact Kenneth Harvey, USCGR, Selective Service Region II, at 619- 723-0197 or Kenneth.harvey2@sss.gov.
