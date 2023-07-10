Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has announced two meetings.
The Executive Committee will meet at noon Wednesday, July 12, at the MCCPRA Administrative Office, 1020 Fourth St. S.W.
The full authority will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
NAMI Movie Time
The Arts Center of Moultrie will host “A Man Called Otto” for the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 14. Seating starts at 1:30 p.m. Popcorn and bottled water will be provided at this free event.
Downtown Development Authority
The Downtown Development Authority will meet at noon Thursday, July 13, at the Downtown Welcome Center on Central Avenue at First Street Northeast.
