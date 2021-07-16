Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
Putting Self First
The Women’s Ministry of Greater Believers Worship Center, 824 Northside Drive, will host “Putting Self First” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17. Lady Cathy Nobles will discuss the importance of physical, mental and emotional health. The event will start with a 20-minute Zumba exercise led by Sister Petrine Barnes, so attendees are urged to wear something comfortable. Refreshments will be served.
Nerf Wars
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold Nerf Wars for mothers and sons 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, at Tommy Meredith Gym. Registration is 9:30 to 10 a.m. Fees are $15 per mother-son pair and $5 per additional son.
Nerf guns and ammo will be available if needed.
The event benefits Serenity House, Colquitt County’s domestic violence shelter.
Kicks for Kids
The Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club, in partnership with the Rotary Club and United Way of Colquitt County will host Kicks for Kids, an elementary age shoe give-away, Aug. 7 at C.A. Gray Junior High School. Shoes will be available from Size 11 (Toddler) to Size 7 (Youth).
Clays for Strays
Tickets go on sale July 20 for Clays for Strays, a fund-raiser for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society. The clay shoot itself will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Boggy Pond Plantation, 1084 Lanier Road.
Tickets are $100 and include two raffle tickets, 50 clays, breakfast at 8 a.m., and lunch at noon. The grand prize in the raffle is a flat of 12-gauge shells, and other prizes include dog pens with covers and specialty baskets.
Sponsorships are also available.
Water program
ATLANTA – The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) invites public participation July 16-30 for the purpose of reviewing the FY 2022 Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) State Plan.
Funded by the federal government and administered by DFCS, the Water Assistance Program will help low-income Georgians with drinking and wastewater costs. The plan outlines eligibility requirements and benefit payment schedules for the distribution of client benefits. Copies of the draft plan are available for review on the DFCS website, and Community Action Agencies throughout the State.
Comments regarding the plan can be sent to: The Division of Family and Children Services, Office of Family Independence, Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program Unit, at Two Peachtree Street, NW, Suite 21-276, Atlanta, GA 30303.
All input must be received by July 30. Those who wish to make oral comments on the plan may call the LIHWAP Program at 404-657-3426.
Seaplane Opry
Live country music by Deep River Music is presented 6-10:30 p.m. every Friday at the Seaplane Opry House on Spence Field. Dining begins at 7 p.m., and karaoke is held 7-7:30 p.m. and during band break. Come through the gate and park on the ramp on the airport side of Maule Aircraft.
Line dance class
The Nashville VFW hosts a beginner line dance class 7-7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Call (229) 455-2267 to enroll or for more information. New members can join any time. Come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to preregister.
Nashville VFW is at 801 Tifton Highway 125.
