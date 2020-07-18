Sunbelt Expo Field Day
The Sunbelt Ag Expo’s annual Field Day will be held in a driving tour format Thursday, July 23, at Spence Field.
Arrive at the grounds using Gate 2 between 8 and 9 a.m. to begin the tour. Bring a friend and your smart device. Follow the signs to arrive at the red tent where you’ll receive a welcome bag, register for CCA credits and begin the tour.
Drive along the tour path and view on your smart device pre-recorded segments featuring university researchers and company vendors. Pull aside to further investigate plots that particularly spark your interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.