Palmer Reunion
The 68th annual reunion of the descendants of Charles Palmer and Elizabeth Lee will be held on Sunday, July 24, at the Mizpah Primitive Baptist Church located in upper Grady County off Ga. Hwy 112 North.
Attendees are asked to start arriving at 10:30 a.m. The business session with the election of officers will begin at 11, followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. Please bring a covered dish and some tea.
Please bring any updates on family. history (births, deaths etc).
For more information contact: Melvin and Terri Jones at 229-886-6966 or Dorothy Coble Schlabach at 229-224-0877.
