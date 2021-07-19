Meeting canceled
The July 21 monthly board meeting of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has been canceled. The next scheduled meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Reunion
The 67th annual reunion of the descendants of Charles Palmer-Elizabeth Lee will be held on Sunday, July 25, at the Mizpah Primitive Baptist Church, located in upper Grady County off Ga. Hwy. 112 N. Organizers ask for attendees to start arriving at 10:30. The business session with the election of officers will begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch in the fellowship hall.
All family members are encouraged to attend, to bring a covered dish and some tea, and to bring any updates about births, deaths and other aspects of family history.
For more information, please contact Melvin and Terri Jones, 229-886-6966, or Dorothy Coble Schlabach, 229-884-0877.
