Giveaway

Raceway, 1301 Veterans Parkway North, will host a Customer Appreciation Back 2 School Giveaway Saturday, July 29.

A DJ will perform 1-3 p.m.

Free school supplies and free food will be given away. A raffle will also be held.

Blood drive

The Give a Hand Blood Drive will be held 1-6 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Moultrie Masonic Lodge, 617 Fifth St. S.E., to collect blood for the American Red Cross.

For more information, contact Lonnie Holland at (229) 921-3300.

