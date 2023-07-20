Giveaway
Raceway, 1301 Veterans Parkway North, will host a Customer Appreciation Back 2 School Giveaway Saturday, July 29.
A DJ will perform 1-3 p.m.
Free school supplies and free food will be given away. A raffle will also be held.
Blood drive
The Give a Hand Blood Drive will be held 1-6 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Moultrie Masonic Lodge, 617 Fifth St. S.E., to collect blood for the American Red Cross.
For more information, contact Lonnie Holland at (229) 921-3300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.