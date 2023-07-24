Backpack giveaway
The Moultrie Police Department will host a Back to School Backpack Giveaway drive-thru event 5-7:30 p.m. July 27 at the MPD, 128 First St. S.W.
All Colquitt County students are welcome. Students will receive a backpack while supplies last.
For more information, call the MPD at (229) 985-3131.
Back to school picnic
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 421 Sixth Ave. N.W., will be hosting a Back to School Community Picnic Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free school supplies and free food will be given away. Local community members are encouraged to attend and fellowship with family and friends.
Senior Resource Fair
Sowega Council on Aging will hold its Summer Regional Senior Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 28, at The Cross Church, 647 Georgia Highway 3 in Camilla.
This free event, serving seniors and caregivers from Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, and Grady counties, seeks to connect seniors with resources that are designed to improve the lives of the aging community.
A main part of the event is the addition of the Georgia Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program, a federally funded program that offers fresh fruits and vegetables to eligible participants at approved market sites each year. Farmers Market participants also receive nutrition and health education on the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables.
To learn more about the Summer Regional Senior Resource Fair, please visit www.sowegacoa.org or call 1-800-282-6612.
School supplies
ACOP and Brothers in Medicine present a Back to School Supply Drive through Aug. 2. Donations will be distributed at the Boys and Girls Club Culbertson Center.
The groups are looking for pencils, colored pencils, pens, crayons, markers, erasers, glue sticks, rulers, composition books, college-ruled notebooks, college-ruled paper, pencil pouches and pocket folders. Please deliver donations to Brittany Dyer at PCOM South Georgia. For monetary donations, please email acopsga@pcom.edu.
Development Authority
The monthly meeting of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will be 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Chamber of Commerce building, 116 First Ave. S.E.
