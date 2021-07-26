COVID-19 vaccinations
Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 318 W. Central Ave., will sponsor a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the church. The event is free and open to the public. Vaccines are provided by Community Relief Effort: Core Response. The church pastor is the Rev. Michael L. Perry.
Ladies Community Bible Study
The Ladies Community Bible Study will begin its study of the Book of John Aug. 9. Meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. each Monday at The Gap at First Baptist Church of Moultrie, excluding school holidays. Call or text Judy Adcock, 229-891-0115 to order your book by July 30. A nursery will be provided and scholarships are available.
