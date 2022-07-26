Bible study

The Ladies Community Bible Study will begin its Fall Study of the books of 1 Peter and 2 Peter on Aug. 8. 

Meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays at The Gap at First Baptist Church of Moultrie, but meetings are suspended on days when children are out of school.

Ladies of all ages and denominations are welcome. A nursery will be provided.

Call or text Judy Adcock, 229-891-0115, for more information.

VBS mini-camp

Grand Chapel AME Church will host a Vacation Bible School mini-camp and back-to-school bash 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the church, 318 W. Central Ave.

