Bible study
The Ladies Community Bible Study will begin its Fall Study of the books of 1 Peter and 2 Peter on Aug. 8.
Meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays at The Gap at First Baptist Church of Moultrie, but meetings are suspended on days when children are out of school.
Ladies of all ages and denominations are welcome. A nursery will be provided.
Call or text Judy Adcock, 229-891-0115, for more information.
VBS mini-camp
Grand Chapel AME Church will host a Vacation Bible School mini-camp and back-to-school bash 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the church, 318 W. Central Ave.
