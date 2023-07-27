Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 7:24 pm
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation Authority has announced a called meeting. The full authority will meet Friday, July 28 at 3:30 p.m. in the MCCPRA Administrative Office, 1020 Fourth St. S.W.
